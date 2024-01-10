Sunderland man Jack Clarke could be subject to his first bid from West Ham soon, as per Ekrem Konur.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table currently. Michael Beale’s men are hoping to finish inside the play-offs for the second time in as many seasons.

However, the Black Cats look set for a busy month and it is one that could definitely make or break their chances this season.

Clarke, 23, has been subject to a lot of interest from the Premier League in recent times. The winger has 12 goals and two assists in 26 Championship outings so far this season.

West Ham are the latest side to register interest in the York-born star and now it has been said by Turkish reporter Konur that the Hammers are preparing to make an opening offer for their target.

💣💥❗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚒️#WHUFC❗West Ham are preparing to make an opening bid to sign Sunderland's 23-year-old English winger Jack Clarke. pic.twitter.com/kxXq94id7u — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 10, 2024

The news comes a day after Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie backed up West Ham’s interest in the winger saying it would take a minimum of £20million for Sunderland to accept a deal this month.

Making the right decision

It seems inevitable that Clarke will leave Sunderland at some stage. Their only chance of keeping him is to earn promotion this season, and even then it is looking less and less likely he will be in the north east beyond the end of January.

Sunderland must ensure when the time comes they get a price that reflects his ability and potential and they reinvest efficiently.

Sunderland have a young, exciting squad in the second tier. However, there are question marks over its ability to get promoted out of the division.

Many fans think more experience and quality in certain areas is needed and whilst Kristjaan Speakman may not change the model they are following, the added funds may allow a better quality of player to be added to their squad.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town this Saturday.