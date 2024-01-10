Sheffield Wednesday look to be nearing a second signing of the week, with striker Ike Ugbo poised to join the Championship side in the coming days, according to Wales Online.

Sheffield Wednesday have already signed promising young goalkeeper James Beadle on a short-term loan from Premier League outfit Brighton, and have wasted no time in getting to work on a second arrival this window.

Ugbo is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Cardiff City and has scored four goals and registered one assist in 20 appearances so far this term for the Bluebirds. His loan deal is set to be terminated, allowing him to return to parent club Troyes in the French second division before securing a move to Hillsborough, according to Wales Online.

The 25-year-old is a Canada international and can play as a central striker or on the right-wing. Danny Rohl will be hoping he can come in and be a difference maker in helping the Owls put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

A good signing

Although he hasn’t set the world alight at Cardiff City this season, he has shown flashes of what he can do. Despite having played 20 times for the Bluebirds, he has started just 11 times, and to have five goal involvements in that time is good going and looks a solid signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they can get it over the line.

His versatility of being able to play centrally or on the wide right will certainly stand him in good stead should a move to Hillsborough materialise. He will have more of a chance to get minutes, get regular starts and have more of an impact.

The report also claims that the Cardiff City departure can free up a loan slot for future signings and so not only represents a move forwards for the Owls, but also allows Cardiff City to look into replacements to bolster their squad and chances of a top six finish.