Sheffield Wednesday have knocked back approaches from League One clubs regarding striker Michael Smith, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bolster their squad with some new signings this month. It is Danny Rohl’s first chance to shape the ranks to his liking, so he’ll be keen to bring in fresh faces while retaining key players.

One player who has had interest from elsewhere is 32-year-old striker Smith. His current deal runs until the summer of 2025 after penning a three-year deal upon arrival in 2022.

Now, after claims of initial interest, fresh insight has emerged from The Star. They report that Sheffield Wednesday have now rejected approaches for Smith as clubs look to step up their respective pursuits.

Enquiries over potential free transfer or loan deals have come in from League One clubs but they have been duly knocked back by the Owls.

Staying put this winter?

If anything, Sheffield Wednesday need to add a striker to their ranks, not lose one. Smith can still be a reliable option at the top of the pitch and after returning from a spell on the sidelines, it will be hoped he can have a part to play in the Championship survival bid.

It would be intriguing to see if an incoming up top opened the door for one of the club’s forwards to move on. If that was to be the case, it seems that Smith wouldn’t be short of suitors amid these recently rebuffed enquiries.

Wallsend-born Smith has three goals to his name in 14 league appearances this season. Overall, he’s scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 65 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday since signing from Rotherham United a year-and-a-half ago.