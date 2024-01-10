Sheffield Wednesday have held discussions over sending Jeff Hendrick back to Newcastle United, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a position they probably never thought they’d be in. After a terrible start to the season, new boss Danny Rohl has turned their fortunes around and they now sit 22nd just three points off safety.

Their turnaround in form makes this month so much more important as instead of trying to prepare a squad to win League One next season, they are trying to build a side capable of surviving against all odds this time around.

Hendrick, 31, has only played in ten second tier games so far this season. Scoring once, he has missed many outings through injury not being in the squad in any of the past seven Championship games.

The Irish international is taking up a valuable loan spot in the Owls’ squad and they have discussed the possibility of sending him back to St James’ Park to free up that space, however reports suggest the early signs are that he will remain at Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season.

Smart thinking

Rohl has revitalised Sheffield Wednesday so far during his time at the club. However, he is doing it with a squad that is below par for this level.

Leaving it as it is would be a risk and strengthening this January window would be smart.

Huddersfield Town will now be looking very closely over their shoulder as the Owls catch up to them and one more poor result could see Sheffield Wednesday leapfrog them into safety places for the time being.

But, this weekend is not an easy game. They travel to 3rd-place Southampton who know a win could see them rise into the top two.