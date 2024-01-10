Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Cardiff City are among sides to have held preliminary talks with Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, as per The Northern Echo.

Sunderland were reported to be leading the race for Moore at the weekend. The news came after it was said Moore was potentially leaving Bournemouth with former club Cardiff City interested in a reunion.

Michael Beale’s Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship and are in dire need of some experience and proven quality at the top end of the pitch.

Moore, 31, brings that. He has 47 career goals and 14 assists in 155 second tier appearances dating back to 2013.

He is now in the Premier League with the Cherries and he isn’t getting a chance in the top flight. A move away seems sensible and now it has been claimed Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and Norwich City have all held early talks with Bournemouth regarding a potential deal.

Leeds United have also been credited with interest.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A race til the end

Moore holds all the cards in this scenario. He isn’t short of options in the Championship and all the clubs offer something slightly different.

Ipswich Town are 2nd and look good for promotion this season, Sunderland are just inside the top six and also stand a chance by their own rights.

He played for Cardiff City before joining Bournemouth and Norwich City maybe don’t offer the promotion hopes this year, but they could offer consistent minutes.

Moore should go somewhere he is likely to play more often than not. At 31-year-old he doesn’t have too long left at this level where he could start week after week and he should use that time wisely.

However, it seems for several reasons this won’t be an easy deal to pull off and therefore this saga may go on deeper in this transfer window.