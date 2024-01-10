Leeds United have mentioned Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham as a potential transfer target, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on X.

Leeds United are in the market for reinforcements this month, especially in defence. The full-back positions need bolstering quickly, while another option at centre-back might not go amiss either.

Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell are the current options. Ethan Ampadu and Luke Ayling are also able to fill in there, though the latter looks to be on the brink of a loan move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Now, claims of a potential transfer target have emerged from reporter Witcoop. He writes on X that Chris Mepham has been ‘mentioned’ as a potential target at Elland Road with Ayling’s impending exit set to ramp up Leeds United’s search for reinforcements.

With Luke Ayling heading to Middlesbrough, Leeds will step up the hunt for reinforcements. Burnley full-back Connor Roberts a target while Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham also mentioned. With Joe Rodon, Leeds could potentially have 3 Wales international defenders playing. #LUFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 10, 2024

Mepham, 26, has played eight times across all competitions for Bournemouth this season. He’s played only seven minutes of Premier League action since early November though.

An interesting link

It can be argued that Leeds United don’t really need a centre-back at the moment. They’ve got four players who are natural there and even with Ayling moving on, Ampadu can offer cover if needs be too. However, it could be that an exit changes that.

Charlie Cresswell has found barely any game time this season and has drawn interest from elsewhere. Blackburn Rovers were linked in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, so it could be that Mepham is being eyed as a potential replacement should he or anyone else move on.

A move for Mepham would further strengthen the Welsh contingency at Elland Road. It would also see Daniel Farke gain a defender who has experience in both the Championship and Premier League, playing 89 times in the second-tier overall in spells with Brentford and Bournemouth.