Sheffield Wednesday have no plans to consider any approaches for star man George Byers this month, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have a busy few weeks ahead of them as boss Danny Rohl hopes to continue the good start he has made since taking the helm at Hillsborough.

The Owls are in a position where survival is a genuine possibility thanks to a big turnaround in form, and their business this month may set them up nicely to go on and maintain their Championship status.

Rohl’s side are just three points behind Huddersfield Town in safety, and it seems the Owls could be set for a busy window.

On Sunday Darren Witcoop reported West Ham man Conor Coventry was a target for Sheffield Wednesday, but bringing him in may mean they got rid of Byers.

However, new reports state as things stand Sheffield Wednesday have no plans to consider any offers for their 27-year-old midfielder this month. He is said to remain in Rohl’s plans moving forward.

Stepping in the right direction

There is a long way to go this season and a lot of work is still to be done if Sheffield Wednesday want to be a Championship team in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, there is no doubt they are doing the right things and with momentum behind them they are arguably in a better position than Darren Moore’s Terriers who sit 21st and have won just two in their last 15 games across all competitions.

The news that Byers should be sticking around is positive. He contributed to nine goals last season as they earned promotion via the play-offs and they are typically a better side when he is playing.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to the south coast to face Southampton this Saturday.