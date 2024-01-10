, Plymouth Argyle begin talks over swoop for Leeds United midfielder, report claims

Leeds United recruited youngster Gyabi from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He’s put in some solid performances at U21 level since then but a regular role in the first-team side has eluded him.

Gyabi has played just twice for Daniel Farke’s side this season, finding only one minute of Championship action. The 19-year-old hasn’t been involved in a league matchday squad since the start of September, and now talks of a loan exit have emerged.

Football Insider reports that fellow second-tier side Plymouth Argyle have entered talks over a temporary deal for the Leeds United prospect. The Pilgrims – now under the lead of ex-England youth coach Ian Foster – are keen to bolster their options in the middle of the park after losing Luke Cundle and Finn Azaz, and a Gyabi deal is being worked on.

Best for Gyabi?

After playing plenty of youth football, the time has come for Gyabi to be tested on the senior stage. It seems he won’t be getting the chance to do so at Elland Road just yet, so Leeds United would be best sending him on loan.

A move to another side at this level will let Farke and co know if he’s ready for regular minutes in the Championship. That could either set him up for a senior role with the Whites next season, or it could show that he perhaps needs experience at a lower level first.

With Foster well versed in working with young players and loan talents developing well with Plymouth Argyle this season, Home Park could be the ideal place for Gyabi. Time will tell if the reported talks lead to a transfer this month though.