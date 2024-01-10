Blackburn Rovers are in need of reinforcements this month and they’ve already made use of the loan market, bringing in two players on temporary deals.

Blackburn Rovers have added Yasin Ayari and Ben Chrisene to their ranks on loan, arriving from Brighton and Aston Villa respectively. More recruits are needed though if they’re to recover some form in the Championship and push back up the table.

Ahead of the January transfer window, one player said to be on the radar at Ewood Park was right-back Dexter Lembikisa. TEAMtalk claimed in late December that Wolves were open to the idea of recalling Lembikisa from his Rotherham United loan and sending him to a new club for the second half of the season.

Now, the Jamaican international has been recalled, and it should put Blackburn Rovers on alert.

A much-needed addition

James Hill had been operating well at right-back before injuries forced him back into the centre but he’s set to be recalled by Bournemouth anyway. That leaves just Callum Brittain and the sidelined Joe Rankin-Costello as options on the right, with the latter playing in a midfield role more often than not when fit too.

Further cover is needed and Lembikisa could be a worthwhile addition. The defensive-heavy Rotherham United play style didn’t suit him too well but with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers side one that looks to be more front-footed, he could be a good fit.

Lembikisa offers a lively presence on the right-hand side and can operate as a wing-back too, indicating the more attack-focused side to his game. He’s shown he’s capable of performing at this level, and a move to another team could really aid his development this winter.

He likely won’t be short of suitors and there’s arguably positions that Blackburn Rovers need to prioritise first. However, the fresh developments regarding Lembikisa’s loan should have Rovers and other suitors on alert.