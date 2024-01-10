Norwich City, Bournemouth and Rangers are all interested in Motherwell youngster Max Willoughby, the Daily Record has said (Transfer News Live, 10.01.24, 11:27).

Norwich City have seen plenty of promising players come through their youth ranks. Be it talents who they’ve recruited from elsewhere and developed or prospects who have come through from the youngest age groups at Carrow Road, there’s a selection who have been key players in recent years.

The Canaries look to have their eyes on another potential addition to their academy too, with a new link emerging from reports in Scotland.

The Daily Record reports that Norwich City are keen on Max Willoughby, a teenage defender for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. They’re keen to keep him and show that there is a path to first-team football at Fir Park but admiring glances from elsewhere could prove tempting.

Norwich City aren’t the only ones interested either. Bournemouth have been scouting him, while Rangers also hold an interest.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Young star on the radar

The interest in Willoughby’s talents suggests he’s a promising player for the future and with Motherwell keen too hold onto him, it shows that they see value in his potential in the long-term too.

All of the interested parties could prove attractive options for the young defender though. Rangers are one of Scotland’s top clubs and have been a great place for young players to develop over the years while Bournemouth can offer Premier League-standard coaching.

Norwich City’s reputation for bringing players through the ranks and developing them could make them an eye-catching prospect too, though time will tell if this rumoured admiration for the Motherwell startlet develops into anything more serious this month.