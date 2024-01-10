Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has said it is unlikely that Dan Kemp will be returning from MK Dons.

Swindon Town landed the playmaker on loan in the last summer transfer window but he has now gone back to his parent club this winter.

Kemp, 24, was a hit during his time at Wiltshire during the first-half of this season and scored 16 goals and assisted eight in his 27 appearances in all competitions.

Flynn has ruled out a permanent swoop for him this month, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “With Daniel, we have tried on numerous occasions to turn it into a permanent [deal] and to extend it [the loan] but to no avail.

“Yes [we have moved on from them as options], I am not going to build up anybody’s hopes of it or even give myself a little hint of it. I would love to have those two (plus Jake Young) here, but the reality is that they won’t be.”

Swindon Town unlikely to re-sign MK Dons man

Kemp joined MK Dons in 2022 but hasn’t scored for them in the 22 games he has played for them to date.

He was shipped out to Hartlepool United for the second-half of the last campaign to get some more game time under his belt and although he was impressive during his brief stint with the Pools, they were relegated to the National League during his time there.

Swindon then came calling and he was given the green light to leave again. He has since hit the ground running at the County Ground and has been prolific under Flynn.

He was on the books at Chelsea as a youngster before linking up with West Ham. The Londoner never played for the Hammers’ senior team and instead had loans at Stevenage and Blackpool to gain experience.

Kemp was snapped up by Leyton Orient in 2020 and spent a couple of campaigns with the O’s before his switch to MK Dons.

Mike Williamson will be eager to get the best out of him in Buckinghamshire with Swindon likely priced out of a swoop. The Robins will need to move on to alternative attacking targets.