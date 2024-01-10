Manchester United youngster Joe Hugill is set to join Burton Albion on loan, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Manchester United signed young star Hugill from Sunderland back in 2020 and since then, the striker has been continuing his development in youth football. He’s maintained a prolific goalscoring record while also spending a spell with National League side Altrincham last season.

Recent reports said that League One and League Two clubs were showing an interest in the 20-year-old ahead of a potential loan move this winter. Now, it seems his destination is set.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Burton Albion are set to bring Manchester United youngster Hugill in for the rest of the season. Interestingly, it is said that there was interest at a higher level, but the striker is backed for regular minutes and goals with the third-tier side.

Hugill has seven goals in nine Premier League 2 games this season and has been involved in the Red Devils’ senior squad on four occasions.

A fresh addition

Burton Albion sit 17th in the League One table as it stands, five points away from the relegation zone. Goals haven’t been particularly easy to come by, so the addition of a new goalscoring threat this winter will be welcomed.

The hope will be that Hugill’s strong record in youth football with Manchester United can translate well to the senior game. Bez Lubala is currently the Brewers’ top goalscorer with five goals to his name in 18 third-tier outings.

Hugill will be eager to prove himself worthy of this move into the senior game after his success in academy football. He’s clearly a player rated highly by his parent club and if he can find form with Burton Albion, it will only see his stock rise further back at Old Trafford.