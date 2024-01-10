Derby County were linked with Savage at the start of the month before the Daily Star stated that Stockport County and an unnamed Championship side were also keen on the midfielder. It’s just half-a-year since the Welshman joined Reading, signing from Manchester United in the summer.

Questions have been asked over Savage’s future amid a drop out of Selles’ Reading XI in recent months. After starting all but one of the first 15 League One games, the 20-year-old has had to settle for minutes off the bench in every game since, barring ties against Shrewsbury Town and Peterborough United in which he didn’t play at all.

Now though, after starting Savage in the EFL Trophy clash with Brighton’s U21s on Tuesday night, Selles has insisted he doesn’t want to let the midfielder go. As quoted by the Reading Chronicle, he said:

“Charlie, as any other player, I want to stay and perform.

“I think it has been a really difficult time for us but now we have a way we want to play and connections, the last thing I want to do is lose players. I cannot control if we lose players because of financial situations, but I think players like Charlie are very important for us and I would like to keep him with me.”

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A message to the admirers

Selles’ words on Savage’s Reading future show he has no doubt over his desire to keep the midfielder. He’s no doubt a talented player with his best years ahead of him and he could go on to become a real asset for the Royals.

However, unless minutes are to be ramped up, interested sides like Derby County and Stockport County may still feel a move could be possible. Savage will want regular minutes and if they’re not on offer, the Royals aren’t exactly in a position to be rejecting bids for players, especially if asking prices are met.

Time will tell just how the matter pans out but Selles still has Savage firmly in his plans, even if his recent League One minutes haven’t reflected that.