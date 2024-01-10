Liverpool are considering recalling Preston loanee Calvin Ramsay following the injury to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to the Lancashire Post.

Preston signed Ramsay in the summer on a season-long loan from Liverpool, but injuries and illness have prevented the 20-year-old from really making his mark at Deepdale. Since making the switch from the Reds he has made just two appearances in all competitions, and has not been involved in the matchday squad at all in 23 of the team’s 26 fixtures this season.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe recently spoke out about the player’s deal being cut short and him returning to Anfield, confirming that ‘there is a possibility’, refusing to rule it out.

But with the recent injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is set to keep him out of action for three weeks, the Lancashire Post report that Jurgen Klopp’s side are weighing up their options on whether to recall Ramsay as a back-up to Joe Gomez who is likely to fill in.

The best solution

Should Ramsay be recalled by Liverpool, it won’t come as a blow to Preston. The defender hasn’t featured enough for all parties’ liking and so returning to the Premier League leaders could allow him to play some minutes in the top flight or the Carabao Cup semi-finals before potentially heading out on another loan deal before the window closes.

The player is highly regarded and highly rated and so it is likely that he would have plenty of suitors if his loan at Preston is axed. Sides in the Championship would likely take a punt on Ramsay despite his lack of playing time in the division so far this season.

Lowe has confirmed that it is something they would consider and with this recent development it looks increasingly likely that Ramsay has played his last game for Preston. It seems like only a matter of time before he is recalled. Whether he features for Liverpool, he’s used as a back-up or is sent on another loan straight away remains to be seen.