Leeds United haven’t had a smooth January so far. The transfer window is barely underway and things could be going better for Daniel Farke’s side.

They are in need of reinforcements this month, and with the recent news that Luke Ayling is set to move to Middlesbrough, defensive cover is more important than ever.

Doig, 21, has spent the last season and a half in Italy with Hellas Verona and after making just 11 appearances in the Serie A this season, he looks set to be on the move again.

Leeds United were linked with the Scottish full back amid interest from Rangers. Hellas Verona were said to be wanting somewhere in the region of £5.5million for their man.

Yesterday it was claimed that French club Marseille had offered around £5million. However, an update from Foot Mercato suggests whilst Hellas Verona are open to Doig’s departure, Marseille would rather a loan move, whilst the Italian side would want a permanent deal.

Being left behind

Leeds United still have a squad more than capable of finishing inside the top six this season. They are currently 4th in the league and they don’t quite look capable enough of mounting a push for the top two.

Farke’s side could do with a few additions though and the recent events suggest they may not get as many in as what would’ve been ideal.

Several of their current crop have been linked with a move away also, and should they see them depart they will definitely need to quicken things up in the market to replace them.

Up next for Leeds United is a trip to Wales to face Cardiff City this weekend in the Championship.