Leeds United are in for a huge few weeks. Daniel Farke’s side need reinforcements this month as despite currently sitting 4th in the Championship, their inconsistencies so far have left some fans pessimistic of their chances of gaining promotion.

Llorente, 30, is currently on loan at Jose Mourinho’s Roma and the central defender has played in 17 Serie A games for them this season.

Despite already being out on loan, the latest reports suggest PSG are eyeing a move for Llorente and it does stand a chance of happening with Mourinho reportedly not opposed to ending the loan early.

Signings of their own

As mentioned earlier, Leeds United are desperate for signings of their own.

There are a few areas of their squad that lack depth and given some interest in some of their top performers so far this month, they may need to replace some big names.

Farke has plenty of experience at this level, but despite that it seems he is yet to convince fans that he is the man to take them forward and build a future in the Premier League.

This month may define Farke’s tenure at the club and an unambitious transfer window would leave fans unsettled ahead of what is set to be a very competitive second half of the campaign.

Up next for Leeds United is a trip to Cardiff City this Saturday, a win would see Leeds United maintain a comfortable cushion between them and the sides below them, but a loss could make things very interesting.