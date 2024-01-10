Leeds United man Luke Ayling is to undergo a medical at Middlesbrough today ahead of a loan move until the end of the season, as per David Ornstein.

Leeds United are set to lose long-serving defender Ayling. The natural right back has been at the club since 2016 and has helped them immensly. He was part of their squad which won promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League and he played a big role in helping them stabilise for a couple of years in the top flight before being relegated again.

Ayling, 32, has only played 14 league games this season though and reports broke earlier in the month suggesting a move to Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough was on the cards.

Now, a medical is set to take place today ahead of what will be a loan move until the end of the season, but with Ayling’s contract at Elland Road up in the summer, this appears to spell the end of his time in Yorkshire.

🚨 EXCL: Luke Ayling set to undergo medical this morning before completing loan from Leeds to Middlesbrough. 32yo right-back joining #Boro until end of season – when #LUFC contract will expire. Exits after 7.5yrs at Elland Road. W/ @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/rZjn141lqK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 10, 2024

A solid capture

Carrick’s Boro finished inside the top six last season and despite not having the best of starts this time around, they are now 12th and only four points outside the play-offs. With the right moves in January there is no reason why they can’t mount a lot push towards the top six and this is a solid signing.

A loan move removes any risk attached to the deal and it’s likely Middlesbrough will take the next few months to assess whether signing him on a permanent deal is worth it in the summer.

Ayling brings vast experience and this switch should offer him more senior football this season with Daniel Farke struggling to fit him in at times this campaign.

Up next for Leeds United is a trip to Cardiff City, whilst Boro travel to Millwall after beating Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.