Leeds United youngster Kris Moore is set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, TEAMtalk’s James Marshment has confirmed on X.

Leeds United youngsters have – by large – found it hard to break into the senior squad for Championship games at the West Yorkshire club. Many are having to be content with time in the U21s and the Premier League 2 competition.

Earlier this month, there was interest in defender Moore reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post from SPL side Hibernian. Now, Marshment’s latest update confirms that a deal has been concluded.

He writes on X that a loan deal has been agreed and he has now flown out to join up with his new teammates on a training trip to Dubai.

EXCL: Hibs have agreed a loan deal for Leeds defender Kris Moore and he has flown out to Dubai to join them on their warm weather training camp. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) January 9, 2024

The highly-rated Moore has started eight games for the U21s in this season’s Premier League 2 for the young Whites. All of these appearances have been as a right-back and they have seen him sport the captain’s armband.

An exit confirmed

Moore has impressed at youth level for Leeds United. His performance level and displays have seen him draw praise from reporters and those at the club.

Youth football only allows a youngster to grow so much. These players often need the next step in their development to be regular, first-team football. This is what youngster Moore will be getting with his half-season loan move to the SPL and Hibernian, seeing him take a step up both in class and competition.

This is a fantastic move for Moore on paper, allowing the young defender gain experience not only in senior football but also in top-tier, competitive football. It will also benefit Leeds United as a club, as he will hopefully return to them in the summer a better, more rounded player than when he left.