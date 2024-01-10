Hull City are interested in Śląsk Wrocław midfielder Karol Borys, reports Bartosz Wieczorek.

Hull City are being linked with a swoop for the youngster with the January transfer window open for business.

Borys, 17, has already broken into Śląsk Wrocław’s first-team in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

TVP SPORT reporter Wieczorek has claimed on X that the Tigers are keen to lure him to England now.

Hull City eye Polish midfielder

Hull could see Borys as one for the future as they look to bring in some more players before the end of the month.

The teenager played for local side Czarni Otmuchów in the city of Otmuchów before linking up with Śląsk Wrocław and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the top flight outfit.

He was handed his first professional deal back in 2021 and has since made 11 senior appearances for his current club to date, three of which have come in this campaign.

The Poland youth international is currently under contract at Stadion Wrocław until the summer of 2026 and is teammates with former Cardiff City and West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore and ex-Burton Albion defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

Borys had a trial at Manchester United when he was 15, as per Gazeta Wroclawska, whilst journalist Rik Elfrink claimed on X last year that Manchester City and PSV were admirers.

Based on the fact some European giants have been keeping track of his progress, luring him to East Yorkshire would be a statement of intent by Hull if they were able to get a deal over the line.

The Tigers are sat in 7th place in the Championship and are outside the top six by a point as they face Norwich City on Friday night at home.