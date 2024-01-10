Championship clubs are showing an interest in Cercle Brugge midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09:18, 10.01.24).

Fans may remember 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder da Silva Lopes from his time on these shores earlier in his career. He came through Peterborough United’s youth ranks and spent permanent spells with Wigan Athletic and Hull City too.

Da Silva Lopes left the Tigers in the summer of 2020 though, moving to Belgium with Cercle Brugge. Now, with his contract up at the end of this season, it seems he could be offered a route back to the Championship.

Sky Sports reports that da Silva Lopes is drawing interest from ‘a number’ of second-tier sides. The potential suitors are not named, though it is is said that the player would prefer a move back to England amid offers from MLS duo Colorado Rapids and St. Louis City.

Back on these shores?

Da Silva Lopes was viewed as a top talent while with Peterborough United but in his 108 appearances for the club, he didn’t quite nail down his regular position in the side. He played further forward as an attacking midfielder, dropped into a deeper role and even operated on the right as a wing-back or full-back at times.

As his career has progressed and he’s developed, he’s become settled in a central midfield role, also playing deeper as a defensive midfielder. He’s played 100 times for Cercle Brugge in a competitive Jupiler Pro League and could be well equipped to have a positive impact on a return to the Championship.

Da Silva Lopes looks to have options available with MLS bids on the table but with a return to English shores his preference, it will be intriguing to see just who is targeting the midfielder this month.