Carlisle United are looking to sign Queen’s Park midfielder Jack Thomson this month, the Daily Record has said (Transfer News Live, 10.01.24, 11:06).

Carlisle United will be hoping some new signings this winter will boost their hopes of retaining their League One status. It’s been a challenging season since rising from League Two last time around, sitting 23rd in the table with just four wins from 26 games.

Paul Simpson’s side are six points away from safety as it stands but they’ve already been active on the transfer front in a bid to increase their survival hopes. Luke Armstrong and Harrison Neal have joined permanently, while Sean Grehan has signed on loan from Crystal Palace.

Now, links with a new name have emerged from reports north of the border.

The Daily Record states that Carlisle United hold an interest in Queen’s Park midfielder Jack Thomson. His deal is up at the end of the season and the Scottish outfit need to decide if they want to cash in now or keep him for the rest of the season, risking losing him for nothing in the summer.

On the radar

Thomson is a product of Rangers’ academy but the 23-year-old has been with Queen’s Park since the summer of 2021, spending time on loan with the club before a permanent move. Since then, he’s played 99 times, chipping in with five goals and eight assists.

He mainly plays as a central midfielder but Thomson would bring some valuable versatility to Simpson’s Carlisle United ranks. He’s filled in as a centre-back on a few occasions this season and has been played slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder at times.

With his deal up in the summer, Carlisle look to have sniffed out an opportunity to strike a deal. If one doesn’t come to fruition this month, it could be wise to revive their interest at the end of the season if Thomson becomes a free agent.