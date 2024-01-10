Bristol City and QPR are amongst sides credited with interest in Bristol Rovers striker Chris Martin, as per The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 10.01.24, 10:43).

Bristol City could steal the 35-year-old from their rivals upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month.

Martin’s former side QPR are also claimed to be interested with Marti Cifuentes looking to bolster his squad and climb the Championship table.

Martin has eight goals in 16 League One appearances so far this season and The Mirror report that whilst discussions have been held over a contract extension at The Gas, he has potential suitors elsewhere. Bristol City and QPR are named, whilst an unnamed League One side are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Strong competition

Martin has spent time at both The Robins and The R’s in recent years and it’s no surprise they are interested in bringing the experienced frontman back to their respective clubs.

This interest, especially from the Championship, may make it hard for Bristol Rovers to agree a new deal with Martin. At 35-year-old he may not get many more chances to play in the second tier and that may be the deciding factor.

He would be a great signing on a free transfer and despite his age he clearly still knows where the back of the net is.

It will be interesting to see how this one goes and which club manage to pull a deal off, but for the time being it’s down to his League One club to tempt him into an extension.

Up next for Martin and Bristol Rovers is a trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley this weekend.