Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis is set to join Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee today, reporter Mike Keegan has said on X.

Bradford City have had goalkeeper Lewis on the books since the summer of 2022, bringing him in on a free transfer following the expiry of his Southampton contract. He’s been the go-to man in goal since, starting every single match last season and appearing 31 times already this time around.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer in League Two last season but hasn’t quite been able to reach those levels again in the 2023/24 campaign. Now, it seems he’s set for a move away.

Reporter Mike Keegan has claimed that Lewis is expected to complete a move to League One side Carlisle United. The fee is undisclosed and the shot-stopper is set to sign today, he writes on X.

Bit of lower league transfer info – Bradford City's number one Harry Lewis expected to sign for Carlisle today. Viewed by some as best in Lge 2. Undisclosed fee. Carlisle having a go. #bcafc #cufc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) January 10, 2024

Lewis’ contract with Bradford City was due to expire at the end of the season but this way, they can get a fee for a player they may have lost for nothing later in the year.

Getting back to his best

The former Southampton youngster was vital in Bradford City’s play-off push under Mark Hughes last season. He earned plaudits from across the board and having played in every game across all competitions, he was simply undroppable.

Lewis has remained the no.1 this season but the imperious form he showed previously has not been on display as frequently. With a step up to the third-tier, he’ll be hoping to get back to his best in a bid to help Carlisle United fend off relegation.

Paul Simpson’s side sit 23rd in the League One table. They’ve already signed Harrison Neal and Luke Armstrong on permanent deals while Sean Grehan has joined on loan, so it’s safe to say they’re doing what they can to strengthen this month.