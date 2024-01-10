Bolton Wanderers are not pursuing a move for Josh Onomah this month, as detailed in a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the former Premier League midfielder this winter by reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Onomah, 26, is a free agent following his exit from Preston North End last summer and continues to weigh up his next move.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Bolton News, he is ‘not’ on the radar of the Trotters as they look to bring in some reinforcements to keep their push for promotion to the Championship on track.

Bolton Wanderers stance outlined

Preston signed Onomah in January last year and he went on to play 13 games for them in the second tier last term before his contract expired at the end of June.

Stoke City took a look at him on trial over pre-season, as per a report by TEAMtalk, but the Potters didn’t end up signing him and he has been without a club over the past six months.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through the ranks of the London outfit before going on to make 32 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday to get some experience under his belt.

The ex-England youth international cut ties with Spurs in 2019 and subsequently spent four years at Fulham.

Onomah featured on 76 occasions for the Whites and found the net five times. The Cottagers were promoted to the top flight twice during his time there.

He won’t be linking up with Bolton anytime soon and his hunt for a new home continues.