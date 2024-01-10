Blackburn Rovers have produced a gem in Wharton. The 19-year-old midfielder already has 42 Championship games under his belt, scoring three and assisting four in those across this season so far and last.

He came through Blackburn Rovers’ academy and has since proven himself as a player who could make it at the top.

Premier League side Spurs were reportedly set to step up their interest after having watched him regularly, and now it has been reported that Rovers could ask for up to £15million for their prospect.

The latest report goes onto say Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are keen to keep hold of Wharton this month and are prepared to reject offers that come in. They are bracing themselves for strong interest in the summer.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Taking a stand

Blackburn Rovers are doing the right thing in being ambitious and hoping to hold onto Wharton for the time being. He has plenty of time left on his contract so that isn’t a worry, and he would be very hard to replace in a short amount of time so the club are better off holding onto him until the summer and preparing for his departure over the next couple of months.

Tomasson’s side have struggled so far this season. They are down in 17th and are on a run of five games without a win.

It will be hoped they strengthen their side this month, not do the opposite and selling Wharton would be exactly that.

Up next for Rovers is a trip to top six-hopefuls West Brom this weekend.