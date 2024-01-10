, Birmingham City linked with swoop for Galatasaray striker

Birmingham City are being linked with a move for Galatasaray attacker Halil Dervisoglu, reports Kaya Temel.

Birmingham City could look to lure the forward back to England this January to bolster their options up top.

Dervisoglu, 24, cut ties with Brentford last summer to move back to Turkey.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Temel on YouTube (5.43), the Blues have been named as a potential suitor for the player along with two clubs in Holland.

Birmingham City linked with striker swoop

Tony Mowbray will be keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this month following his move to the Midlands.

Dervisoglu could be seen by Birmingham as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department ahead of the second-half of the season.

The Turkey international, who has 16 caps under his belt for his country to date, joined Galatasaray in July and penned a four-year deal. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals.

He was on the books at Brentford from 2020 to 2023 and played 12 times for the Bees. They loaned him out to FC Twente, Galatasaray and Burnley during his time at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Dervisoglu was part of the Clarets side who gained promotion to the Premier League in the last campaign under Vincent Kompany and scored one goal in nine outings during his Turf Moor stint.

Birmingham take on Swansea City at home this weekend in their first game under Mowbray as they look to start their new era with a win. They then face Hull City next Tuesday in their FA Cup third round replay with a trip to Leicester City in store for the winner.