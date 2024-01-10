Hammarby have rejected offers for Nathaniel Adjei who has been linked with Leeds United, Sunderland and Coventry City, as per Swedish reporter Ola Gustavsson (Via Rangers News).

Leeds United, Sunderland, Coventry City and Middlesbrough were among the sides linked with Adjei earlier prior to the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old central defender is a wanted man in England, Scotland and across Europe after he made 21 senior league appearances in Sweden’s top tier last year.

Reports broke in December linking several Championship sides to the Ghana international.

Hammarby’s sporting director had also said his side had received offers, but they were still holding out hope he would stay in Sweden with them.

A Belgian report previously claimed a deal could cost around £4million, and now speaking to Fotboll Direkt (via Rangers News) Gustavsson gave an update on Adjei’s future. He said:

“The Stockholmers have also been offered over 25 million (Swedish Krone) for Nathaniel Adjei, who ended the season so excitingly.

“But the price is a good distance from expectations considering how young and ‘developable’ the Ghanaian is.”

The race is hotting up

It doesn’t say which club have made the offer for Adjei, but Hammarby hold all the power given the strong, public interest from overseas.

Adjei clearly has a bright future ahead of him and picking the right club at this stage is crucial. He was playing regular football last season and he won’t want to regress in that regard. The 21-year-old is unproven outside of Sweden, but evidently has something about him to warrant this sort of interest.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops and if any of the interested sides raise their bid closer to Hammarby’s asking price.

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship, needing defensive reinforcements this month as they hope to remain inside the top six and return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.