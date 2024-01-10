Charlton Athletic have agreed a fee of around £500,000 for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, and a contract offer is on the table.

Charlton Athletic are said to have made a generous contract offer to Clarke-Harris too. The Peterborough United talisman has been up for grabs this month as he enters the final six months of his contract at London Road.

However, the 29-year-old is weighing up his options and could wait until later in the window to see if he gets a better offer. It remains to be seen just how long the Addicks will wait, but it could mean it’s worthwhile keeping some alternative options in mind.

As Clarke-Harris dwells on the contract offer, we put forward three strikers Charlton Athletic should consider as potential alternatives…

Kayden Jackson – Ipswich Town

Jackson has found more opportunities with Ipswich Town due to injuries recently. However, his contract is up at the end of the season and if another striker is signed, a move away could be feasible this month.

The 29-year-old has been a dangerous presence in League One and League Two before and could be an ideal Clarke-Harris alternative.

Callum Marshall – West Ham

Perhaps an ambitious suggestion, but 19-year-old Marshall is out of contract at the end of the season and the chance to play regularly for a club renowned for development could appeal to the young attacker. He’s managed 19 goals and five assists in 14 games for West Ham’s youth sides this season and looks ready for a first-team opportunity.

A loan could be more feasible but if he doesn’t sign a new deal, Charlton Athletic could at least enquire about a permanent deal.

Charlie Kelman – QPR

Last but not least is American striker Kelman, who is another out of contract in the summer. There have been promising moments with QPR’s first-team in the Championship but ultimately, he’s not been able to prove himself in West London.

The 22-year-old still has time to come good on the potential he showed with Southend United. His Leyton Orient loan last season was decent and with regular minutes, he could become a solid striker for Charlton Athletic.