Wigan Athletic could face a battle to keep hold of the attacker before the end of the January transfer window.

Lang, 25, has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

Football Insider claim Pompey and the Rams are both now keen to land him to boost their respective promotion pushes from League One.

Portsmouth and Derby County eye Wigan Athletic ace

Lang is under contract at Wigan until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him this month and can wait for the right offer to arrive.

He has been a key player for the Latics over recent years and losing him to a team in the same league would be a blow heading into the rest of this campaign.

Lang moved to his current club as a youngster after spending time in the academy at Liverpool and has since risen up through the ranks of the third tier outfit.

He had loan spells away from the DW Stadium at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell before breaking into the first-team.

The Liverpudlian has since played 143 games altogether to date and has scored 31 and assisted 18. He helped Wigan gain promotion to the Championship in 2018 and 2022.

Lang came off the bench for Shaun Maloney’s men late in their latest outing against Manchester United in the FA Cup. They were beaten 2-0 after goals by Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

The Latics are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Northampton Town.