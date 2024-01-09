West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has detailed his transfer wishes as the Baggies edge closer to January addition.

West Brom are currently sat 5th in the Championship table. Corberan has guided his side to a solid first half finish, but there is a long way to go and January arrivals are key should the Baggies want to maintain their top six form.

So far this January West Brom have been unlucky. Matt Phillips has been ruled out for an extended period through injury and Jeremy Sarmiento was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion only to later be loaned out again to fellow Championship side Ipswich Town.

That has left them thin in wide areas and Corberan is hoping to address that issue.

Birmingham Live have stated West Brom hope to have concluded one signing before this weekend, and speaking to them on his transfer hopes for this month, Corberan told fans what he wanted. He said:

“Without any type of doubt we’re going to need a winger, because we have lost, let’s say, the two first XI wingers we’ve been using in the games – they were Phillips and Jeremy.

“We have a gap in this position. After, when you cover the gap, you can evaluate the different possibilities, to see if it’s better to add another winger, or to add a player who can give you more than one position.

“That’s what I’d like to do. Add a specific winger – and then someone who can play in a couple of positions. Let’s say he can play as a playmaker and winger, playmaker and striker, winger and striker. In my mind, we’ll go for someone who can go for more than one position because it will protect us better for the rest of the season.”

Positive signs

Corberan isn’t underestimating the importance of depth here. In the Championship, over several busy periods throughout the season, squad depth is crucial and it almost outweighs the importance of having the best XI.

That is why versatility is key and the Baggies are evidently targeting players who can cover several roles to ensure burnout isn’t much of a problem between now and the end of the season.

West Brom are currently in a strong position, but as ever in the second tier, clubs are right on their tail and any sort of dip in form would have them slide outside the top six in what is a cut-throat race.

Up next is a home clash against strugglers Blackburn Rovers and if the reports are true, then the Baggies may have a new player in their ranks by the time this one is played.