Louza was a regular at the start of the season but has found playing time hard to come by at Watford since October. Despite starting 10 of the first 12 games, he has started just one of the subsequent 14, including four games where he hasn’t been included in the matchday squad.

Given his lack of playing time, he is now open to a move away from Vicarage Road, the place he has called his home for the past two and a half years. In that time he has made 60 appearances, scoring six and assisting seven during that time.

Metz were previously linked, but fellow French side FC Lorient may have now entered into pole position to sign the 24-year-old. According to Foot Mercato, talks have got underway over a potential loan deal with the midfielder ‘attracted by the idea’ of a move to the 17th-placed Ligue 1 side.

The best solution

With Louza having fallen down the pecking order at Watford in recent months it looks to be the best solution for him to leave in the January window. He may feel he has a future at the club yet, and so a loan move elsewhere looks to be the most suitable option instead of departing on a permanent deal.

Having been born in France and starting his footballing career in France, a move back to his home country may do his performances some good. A switch to Lorient could improve his form and confidence, meaning he could come back to Watford a better more complete player.

However, with this comes the risk that Louza will want to make his move permanent or eye a permanent exit. Despite this, his current contract at Watford expires in 2028, meaning their asking price and valuation would need to be met for Valerien Ismael’s side to part with the Moroccan international.