Tottenham have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, according to The Daily Mail.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has fast-tracked Gray into the first-team fold despite being just 17 years old, and the teenager has seriously impressed for the Championship side. So far this season, he has played 27 times in all competitions and has been used in a number of positions.

Despite being a natural central midfielder, Farke has used Gray in defensive midfield and attacking midfield, but primarily at right-back, where he seems to have made the position his own, beating out natural right-backs Luke Ayling and Spurs loanee Djed Spence.

His fine form has seen him attract the attention of Premier League giants Liverpool. However, according to The Daily Mail, the Reds face competition from Tottenham, who have reportedly been ‘checking on’ the player along with other targets.

A huge bid needed

The Daily Mail previously reported that Leeds United value Gray between £40million and £50million and so would be one of their highest valued departures should a move away from Elland Road materialise. Therefore, it would take a huge amount of money for the Whites to part with the teenage sensation.

There is the strong possibility that Gray will go on to be an even better player and perhaps worth even more than the £40m-£50m valuation currently on his head. If Leeds United believe he is worth more to them now in their bid to be promoted or even to cash in at a later date for a higher fee, their stance should be to keep hold of him no matter what.

But with Liverpool and Spurs both having a big chance of playing in Europe next season this could be a huge factor in Gray deciding his future. If Leeds United aren’t promoted to the Premier League, moving to a club that is competing in the highest division and in Europe might be too good an opportunity to turn down.