Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table and Michael Beale is in his first transfer window at the helm of Sunderland.

Beale has little say in the recruitment at Sunderland with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman taking the reigns on that, but Beale is the man who has to make the players tick and so far the jury is out.

Virginius, 21, has been linked with a move to the north east since the summer and reports emerged last week saying the Black Cats retained interest.

However, it has been claimed despite a move to Sunderland, Saint-Etienne and Switzerland being on the table, Virginius has instead opted to sign for Clermont Foot in France.

An area of priority

The Black Cats need a few reinforcements this month. Midfielders and the striking department is the two most talked out, but they could do with someone out wide as well.

With Patrick Roberts injured, Beale has opted to go for a system which doesn’t really play a right winger and it hasn’t worked so far. But, the fact the new head coach is doing that says all that needs to be known about Sunderland’s options in that area.

Virginius may well sign for Sunderland eventually, but it would have to be upon his return to Lille in the summer and it may not be worth the wait.

There is discontent creeping in surrounding Sunderland given the recent events both on and off the field and it’s crucial they get their business this month spot on otherwise they risk falling outside the Championship’s top six and causing more fan discontent.

Up next is a tough trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town this weekend.