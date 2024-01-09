Portsmouth remain top of the League One table as they eye promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth are two points ahead of 2nd place Bolton Wanderers but the Trotters have two games in hand on them.

John Mousinho has the chance to bolster his ranks with the January transfer window open for business.

Pompey are keen to fix up a move for defender Denver Hume. The former Sunderland man, who is 25-years-old, has fallen down the pecking order at Fratton Park and has seen his game time significantly dry up over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Mousinho told The News: “If we can get the right solution for Denver and the football club then that will be one we’ll shake hands on. Denver has been great, he has played a couple of games, kept himself fit and kept his attitude brilliant. If we can sort something out for him I think that would be great for everyone.

“I’m sure the football club will be really fair and try to help him as much as possible.”

The Hampshire club remain interested in signing centre-back George Edmundson from Ipswich Town, as per The News. However, it remains to be seen whether he will drop down a division before the end of the month and his fate firmly lies in the hands of his current club as they battle it out at the top end of the Championship.

Mousinho’s side were linked with a swoop for Accrington Stanley attacker Tommy Leigh over the summer but nothing materialised in the end. He is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

However, The News report that there are no plans to sign him this month. The 23-year-old has six goals to his name so far this term.

Pompey are reportedly interested in a move for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale. Football Insider claim they are admirers of him along with the likes of Derby County, Wrexham, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Peterborough United.