Stockport County winger Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is poised to return from his loan spell at AFC Wimbledon, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Stockport County gave the attacker the green light to link up with their fellow League Two side in the summer.

Lemonheigh-Evans, 26, has since made 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Wimbledon, chipping in with three goals and two assists.

London News Online now report that he is ‘set’ to return to Edgeley Park this month, despite the fact he was due to spend the whole campaign with the Dons.

Stockport County loan latest

Bringing back Lemonheigh-Evans will give Stockport more competition and depth in attacking areas for the second-half of this campaign.

The former Wales youth international is out of contract at the end of this term and is due to become a free agent in June so his long-term future with the fourth tier table toppers is up in the air at this moment in time.

Dave Challinor’s side swooped to sign him in 2022 following their promotion from the National League and he has since played 36 matches for them altogether to date, finding the net on three occasions. He also had a temporary spell away at Notts County last year.

Lemonheigh-Evans started his career at Bristol City but only played once for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Ashton Gate at Bath City and Torquay United to get some experience under his belt before linking up with the latter on a permanent basis in 2020.

The forward fired 30 matches in 166 matches for the Gulls before landing his switch to Stockport.

Challinor’s men are back in action this weekend against Walsall at home.