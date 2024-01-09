Stockport County have accepted a bid from AFC Wimbledon for defender Joe Lewis, according to a report by London News Online.

Stockport County loaned the centre-back to their fellow League Two outfit in the summer transfer window.

Lewis, 24, has since impressed with the Dons and has made 28 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with three goals and two assists.

It was suggested last week that he could be recalled by his parent club. However, in this latest update regarding his situation by London News Online, Johnnie Jackson’s side are making strides to sign him on a permanent basis this month which would be a big boost for them.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Stockport County accept AFC Wimbledon bid

Selling Lewis this winter would help free up space and funds in Stockport’s ranks to bring in reinforcements. Dave Challinor’s squad have been hit by injuries recently and they could do with some more signings to keep their push for promotion to League One on track.

They signed the Welshman back in 2022 following their National League title win and he played 24 matches for them altogether in the last campaign to help the Hatters reach the play-off final. However, they were beaten by Carlisle United in the final on penalties at Wembley.

Lewis was then allowed to link up with Wimbledon on a temporary basis along with teammate Conor Lemonheigh-Evans and has settled into life in London well as his loan club try and snap him up on a long-term deal now.

He was on the books at Swansea City as a youngster before leaving for Torquay United. He then caught the eye playing for the Gulls in non-league before the Hatters lured him to the Football League.