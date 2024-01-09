Southampton are pushing to seal a loan deal for Bournemouth winger David Brooks, reporter Nick Mashiter has said on X.

Southampton are looking to strengthen their promotion bid with some new signing this month. The Saints sit 3rd in the Championship table as it stands, three points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd place.

Plenty of players have been linked with the Championship promotion hopefuls already. Bournemouth winger Brooks is among them, with Leeds United also claimed to hold an interest in the Wales international this month.

Now, fresh claims regarding Southampton’s pursuit of the 26-year-old have emerged. Writing on X, Press Association reporter Nick Mashiter has said that the Saints are now ‘pushing’ to get a temporary deal done to keep Brooks until the end of the season.

Southampton pushing to complete a loan deal, until the end of the season, for Bournemouth's David Brooks. #saintsfc #afcb — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) January 9, 2024

Brooks has played 16 times across all competitions for Bournemouth this season, chipping in with two goals and an assist. He’s found regular minutes hard to come by though, with his last Premier League start coming back in October.

On the move?

With Brooks finding starts hard to come by this season, a move away could be beneficial for the 28-time Wales international. He’s proven himself as a reliable option on the right-hand side in both the Premier League and Championship before and could have a positive influence on a promotion-chasing side.

That’s exactly what Southampton are, so these are the sort of signings they should be looking to make this winter. As they push to get a deal done, time will tell if other admirers such as Leeds United make a move to try and strike a deal too.

Brooks is under contract with Bournemouth until the summer of 2026 but with meaningful minutes eluding him under Andoni Iraola, a temporary move away from the club looks to be his best option this month.