Southampton defender Lyanco, who is currently on loan at Al-Gharafa in Qatar, is the subject of an offer from Brazilian side Bahia, according to Goal.

Southampton signed Lyanco from Italian Serie A side Torino in 2021, with the 26-year-old making just 36 appearances for the Saints in two seasons. Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, Russell Martin decided to loan out the centre-back.

He joined Al-Gharafa on loan for the season and could be on the move again soon. According to a report from Goal, he is the subject of interest from Brazilian side Bahia. They have submitted an offer for the player, although this has been rejected.

The Brazilian youth international is believed to want to continue in Qatar until the end of the season before deciding on his future, especially considering he could have a part to play in Southampton’s Premier League plans if they achieve promotion.

Should he leave?

Lyanco played 15 top flight games in the 2021/22 campaign and 21 games the following season and so doesn’t look to be a player highly valued at Southampton. However, given a new manager is at the helm Martin may wish to take a look at the player before allowing him to depart on a permanent basis.

At just 26 years old and having previously been on the verge of an international call-up it is likely Lyanco would like to play at the highest level. Considering he is currently playing in Qatar and has offers from Brazil, it may be a case of holding out for something more lucrative from one of Europe’s top five leagues as opposed to jumping the gun.

The same report states that Bahia are already weighing up options and a plan B should they not get their man from Southampton. With this in mind, it looks as though the Brazilian outfit are reserved to potentially losing out and so Lyanco will remain a player at St Mary’s, at least for now.