Sheffield Wednesday are targeting a potential move for Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is just over a week into his first transfer window in charge at Hillsborough. He’ll be hoping some winter business can shape the squad to his liking after taking over from Xisco Munoz earlier in the season.

James Beadle became the first signing earlier this week, while Tyreeq Bakinson has left on loan and John Buckley saw his temporary deal cut short. Now, reports of a new transfer target have emerged from The Star.

They report that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Myles Peart-Harris, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Premier League side Brentford. After six goals and four assists for a then-League One Forest Green Rovers last season, he could make a new temporary move away from West London.

Peart-Harris has been in and around Brentford’s first-team in recent weeks, making three appearances off the bench in the Premier League while remaining an unused substitute on five occasions. He also played half of the FA Cup draw with Wolves.

Taking shape for Rohl

Of course, Sheffield Wednesday are still firmly in the Championship relegation fight. They’re 22nd in the table, three points off safety.

However, Rohl has made a fantastic impression at Hillsborough. He’s quickly become a firm favourite and after looking pretty awful under previous management, the Owls look more like a side that has a chance of retaining their second-tier status.

Shuffling the pack this winter should only help Rohl in his bid to lead Wednesday to safety. He can sign players who fit his tactics and have a physical profile that match his demands. With six wins in the last nine games across all competitions, it will be hoped that fresh additions can help them continue their revival.