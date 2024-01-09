Preston North End have the chance to bolster their ranks with the January transfer window now open.

Preston North End are currently sat in 14th position in the Championship table and are five points off the play-offs.

Ryan Lowe’s side were beaten 4-0 away at Chelsea in the FA Cup last time out and face Bristol City at home this weekend in the league.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden this winter. According to a report by The Telegraph, they are admirers of the Premier League man along with league rivals such as Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers.

Hayden, 28, rose up through the academy ranks at Arsenal. He has spent the first-half of this season on loan in Belgium at Standard Liege.

Preston are keen to sign FC Basel loanee Liam Millar on a permanent basis, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post. However, this particular pursuit may have to wait until the summer.

Lowe’s side are said to be admirers of Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan according to the Lancashire Telegraph. League One outfit Blackpool have also been credited with an interest. However, Blackburn are poised to win the race for his signature in a deal worth around £500,000.

Midfielder Lewis Leigh has been given the green light to join Crewe on loan until the end of this campaign to get some more experience under his belt. The Railwaymen are currently positioned in the play-offs.

Lowe has spoken about the possibility of Liverpool recalling Calvin Ramsay. He has told the Liverpool Echo: “Well, there is a possibility with everything. You look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in – which is why we signed him.

“The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He’s now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.”