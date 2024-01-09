Leeds United’s reported target Connor Roberts would welcome the opportunity to link up with his Wales teammates at Elland Road, the Yorkshire Evening Post has said.

Leeds United are in the market for more options in the full-back areas. It was the general consensus among fans that a left-back needed to be on the shopping list in January and after deciding to send Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur, another body is needed on the right too.

The powers that be at Elland Road will be weighing up their options and hopefully, a good few targets are in mind. One of the names recently linked is Connor Roberts, who has struggled for game time with Burnley recently after playing a starring role in their Championship-winning campaign.

Now, a fresh insight on the player’s stance has emerged from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

They say that a move for Roberts – or any right-back – is not imminent, but he is a player ‘long-admired’ at Leeds United for his athleticism and style. Furthermore, it is said that the Welshman would ‘welcome’ the chance to link up with international teammates Dan James, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

A deal to be done?

While a right-back swoop isn’t imminent, Leeds United need more options there this winter. Roberts could be an ideal candidate, especially given that he’s filled on the left-hand side when called upon as well.

His situation at Burnley isn’t ideal either. Limited minutes likely won’t please a player who has been a regular in the Championship and Premier League before, so a move away from Turf Moor may not be out of the question.

The strong Welsh and former Swansea City contingency at Leeds United could certainly help Roberts settle in Yorkshire too if a move was to come to fruition. Time will tell how the matter develops, but it seems the jigsaw pieces could be there for Leeds United to put together.