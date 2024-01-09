Portsmouth sit top of League One and are closely followed by Bolton Wanderers. The pair are fighting to lead the way in League One, and now it seems they both may be fighting for the same signing.

Hale, 25, is a versatile attacker who currently plays for Cliftonville in Northern Ireland. He has eight goals and two assists in 12 league appearances so far this season and last season he won the top scorer award with 15 goals and four assists in 33 outings.

It is no surprise his form has attracted interest from England and it’s fair to say there is a good amount of it.

Pompey, Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham are reportedly joined by Derby County, Blackpool and Peterborough United as sides eyeing up a January move for the forward man.

A worthwhile battle

Hale used to be in Birmingham City’s academy but he has spent his whole senior career to date in Northern Ireland where he was born. He represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and now he could be on the brink of his big move.

A whole host of League One sides are said to be interested and that could raise the price and make it a harder deal to pull off this month, whilst Wrexham in League Two cannot be ruled out either with the Welsh side known for pulling off big name transfers in recent times.

It will be very interesting to see how this one develops and if any of the supposed interest turns into a concrete offer.

The 25-year-old is more than deserving of the move and if he switches across to England this month it will be intriguing to see if he manages to replicate the form he has shown in the last couple of seasons.