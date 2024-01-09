Port Vale and Exeter City are keen on Bradford City striker Jake Young following his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town, reports Alan Nixon.

Port Vale and Exeter City are interested in luring the League Two man to League One before the end of the January transfer window.

Young, 22, has returned to Valley Parade this month after spending the first-half of this season away but his long-term future with the Bantams is up in the air.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on his Patreon, he is wanted by the Valiants and the Grecians this winter as they both look to bolster their attacking options over the coming weeks.