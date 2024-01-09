Port Vale and Exeter City are keen on Bradford City striker Jake Young following his prolific loan spell at Swindon Town, reports Alan Nixon.
Port Vale and Exeter City are interested in luring the League Two man to League One before the end of the January transfer window.
Young, 22, has returned to Valley Parade this month after spending the first-half of this season away but his long-term future with the Bantams is up in the air.
In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on his Patreon, he is wanted by the Valiants and the Grecians this winter as they both look to bolster their attacking options over the coming weeks.
Port Vale and Exeter City eye Bradford City man
Bradford gave Young the green light to link up with Swindon on a temporary basis in early August and he was due to spend the whole campaign in Wiltshire.
He scored 16 goals in 26 games in all competitions for the Robins which meant Graham Alexander decided to recall him.
The Huddersfield-born man is under contract with the Bantams until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services.
Young moved to West Yorkshire in 2022 but hasn’t managed to find form for his current club. He was loaned out to Barrow before his spell in Swindon.
He started his career at Guiseley and Sheffield United before linking up with Forest Green Rovers as a youngster. He then scored 12 goals in 62 matches before heading back up north.
Port Vale and Exeter are being linked with a swoop for him now as they both look to add more quality to their options up top.