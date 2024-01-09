Wrexham have the chance to bolster their squad with the January transfer window open for business.

Wrexham were promoted from the National League last year and have adapted well to life back in the Football League.

Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sat in 3rd position behind Stockport County and Mansfield Town.

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has admitted that he would be interested in bringing Billy Waters back to The Shay. He has said, as per a report by the Halifax Courier: “If Billy wanted to come here then there’d be a conversation to be had, for sure, but I think Billy’s sights are set on staying in the EFL. But of course, we wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to re-sign Billy were we to have it.”

Waters, 29, moved to the Racecourse Ground from Wrexham and helped them win the fifth tier title last season. However, his game time has dried up over recent times.

The Welsh side may cut ties with Callum McFadzean and Bryce Hosannah before the end of this month, as detailed in a report by BBC Sport. The pair have both fallen down the pecking order.

McFadzean has only played three times this term and is out of contract this summer. He could leave for nothing in June if the club doesn’t cash in on him this winter.

Wrexham were linked with Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris at the end of December, as per a report by London News Online. In this latest update regarding his situation by the same source, Charlton Athletic have had a bid accepted for him.

The Red Dragons could see Cliftonville attacker Ronan Hale as a potential alternative. Football Insider claim they are admirers of him along with the likes of Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth, Peterborough and Blackpool.