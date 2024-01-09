Oxford United are eyeing up a loan deal for Chelsea’s Jamie Cumming after losing James Beadle, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Oxford United were dealt a blow when Brighton decided to recall Beadle from his stint with the League One club. The decision allowed the 19-year-old to step up to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, presenting another increase in competition for the young star.

He had been the U’s starting ‘keeper over the first half of the season, keeping nine clean sheets in 28 games overall. Now though, the third-tier promotion hopefuls have no choice but to search for a replacement.

It hasn’t taken long for fresh links to emerge, with reporter Nixon stating on his Patreon that Jamie Cumming of Chelsea is wanted.

After remaining at Stamford Bridge in the summer, the 24-year-old is keen to play over the second half of the season. A loan would allow him to do that, and it seems Oxford United are looking to offer him the chance to impress away from West London again.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

EFL experience

Cumming has spent his entire career in Chelsea’s youth ranks but he’s gained plenty of senior experience away from the club in the EFL. He’s had spells with Stevenage, Gillingham and MK Dons and has played 89 times in League One, so Oxford United wouldn’t be getting a raw, inexperienced and unproven goalkeeper.

The Winchester-born shot-stopper is also out of contract at the end of the season. He’s not in Chelsea’s senior plans, so this is a good chance for Cumming to put himself in the shop window ahead of potentially becoming a free agent in the summer.

It could also mean that a successful loan puts him in with a chance of a permanent stay with Des Buckingham’s side. Time will tell if the U’s interest develops into anything serious, but it looks like a deal is there to be done this winter.