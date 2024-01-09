Portsmouth have had their hand forced somewhat after an injury to influential loan ace Alex Robertson, who is facing time on the sidelines.

Portsmouth were given reason to celebrate when it emerged that Australia had not called Robertson up for the Asian Cup. Plenty of EFL clubs are losing importance players to that tournament and AFCON, but Robertson was not by the Socceroos, leaving him to kick on at Fratton Park.

However, after suffering a significant hamstring injury, Robertson has undergone tests back with parent club Manchester City. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but things aren’t looking good, and the League One leaders will likely be forced into the transfer market.

John Mousinho and the powers that be at Portsmouth will be weighing up their options, and they could do worse than turning to former loan man George Byers.

On the move this winter?

Byers endured a fairly underwhelming loan stint with Portsmouth while still on the books at Swansea City. There were promising signs but limited starts and spells as an unused substitute will have left him frustrated.

Now though, reporter Darren Witcoop has said midfield arrivals at Sheffield Wednesday could see him move on, and he could be a good option to fill the void left by Robertson. Of course, he’s not the youthful prospect that the Manchester City loanee is, but he could be a solid fit for his role in the side while adding serious pedigree and experience.

Byers is at his best when operating as a no.8 and he’s found joy in an attacking midfield role too. He has played 79 times in the Championship over the course of his career and has 12 goals and six assists in 60 third-tier games, a solid return for a midfielder.

If the chance for a move away from Hillsborough arises, Byers could find himself dropping to a top League One team. The ground he covers and threats he can offer going forward could make him a valuable player for Portsmouth over the second half of the season, though for now, it seems they’re still sweating on the extent of Robertson’s injury as they weigh up their next move.