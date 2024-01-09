Nottingham Forest have recalled the winger from his stint at K.V. Kortrijk and have a decision to make on what to do with him next now.

Mighten, 21, was given the green light to head to Belgium in the last summer transfer window and played 12 games during the first-half of this season.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop now suggests on X that Forest ‘expect’ to send him to a club in England for the remainder of this campaign to continue his development.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest could sanction EFL loan deal

Mighten’s chances of getting into Nottingham Forest’s starting XI in the Premier League are slim due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position.

It also remains to be seen whether he is part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s long-term plans at the City Ground after he took over from Steve Cooper.

Therefore, another loan exit this winter to an EFL team would suit all parties involved. Mighten need to be playing regular senior football at his age.

The USA-born man is under contract until 2025 meaning he could still be a part of Forest’s future. However, he needs to prove his worth with time running out.

Mighten rose up through the academy ranks at Forest and was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in 2019.

He has made 67 appearances for the Reds altogether to date and has chipped in with four goals. The attacker was part of their squad who gained promotion to the top flight in 2022.

Sheffield Wednesday had him on loan in League One last term and another exit could be on the horizon for him now.