Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their side this month as the hunt for a top six finish goes on and it has already been a busy first week in the north east.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship as things stand. Michael Beale is now at the helm and fans are hoping he can prove the doubters wrong and guide Sunderland to another Championship play-off finish.

However, he still has a lot of work to do with results and performances so far not winning him many plaudits.

There have been no incomings or outgoings yet, but there have been plenty of reports suggesting Sunderland are keeping an eye on a few names, whilst other clubs are watching some of theirs.

A surprising rumour was one linking Sunderland to Kieffer Moore. The 31-year-old striker doesn’t fit the bill of a typical Sunderland signing these days, but they are desperate for experience and a striker threat. He appears to be on the move from Bournemouth, but he will have a few clubs monitoring him.

The Black Cats were also credited with interest in Lamare Bogarde last week. The Aston Villa youngster is now wanted by Southampton, Watford and Cardiff City as well and that could make a deal harder to pull off.

Newcastle United are said to be keeping an eye on youngster Jobe Bellingham. He joined Sunderland in the summer and has impressed so far. Jobe, 18, has probably played too much if anything so far this season and he could currently do with some time to rest before featuring again. The Magpies recently beat Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup and they may also try and steal one of their prospects.

Elsewhere there has been persistent interest in Manchester United’s Amad Diallo. Sunderland are joined by Leicester City in the hunt for the impressive winger. However, with Manchester United struggling in attacking areas, it remains to be seen whether he will leave on loan again this month.

Several sides have been reportedly interested in Sunderland star Jack Clarke and Sheffield United are the latest to be named. Clarke is alongside Dan Neil with the Wearside pair earning big plaudits from the Premier League. Neil has been watched by Liverpool and Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been said to be keen. It appears Sunderland may face a big battle to keep them in the north east for much longer.

Alan Virginius is a name Sunderland have been linked with since the summer. The Lille winger was subject of a bid from Young Boys last week, but that was rejected and it has been reported that the Black Cats still hold interest in him. However, it doesn’t appear as if Sunderland are as advanced in their interest as other clubs are at this moment.