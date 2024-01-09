Lincoln City were first credited with interest in Taylor last week and they were among a host of League One clubs said to be monitoring the attacker.

Despite interest from Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers, it seems the Imps have won the race to sign the 21-year-old on loan.

Taylor spent the first half of the season on loan in League Two with Colchester United. He made 25 league appearances and scored 11 and assisted a further two.

The current Wales youth international was recalled with Luton Town wanting to test their man at a higher level.

Now, it has been claimed he will make the move to Lincoln City where he will stay for the remainder of the season.

A solid signing

The Imps are 11th in the third tier. They’ve been on a pretty poor run of form as of late, but they aren’t miles away from the top six.

With the right few additions this month they may not finish inside the play-offs, but they can certainly close the gap.

Michael Skubala will be proud to have pulled this one off, especially considering they managed to fend off competition from clubs who are higher up the third tier than them.

Rob Edwards’ Luton Town will be hoping Taylor makes an impact and plays enough to really test himself in the third tier. Should he impress it would set him up nicely for the summer where he may have another loan spell at a higher level again, or compete to be in the Hatters’ senior side. That will likely depend on what league the now Premier League side find themselves in.

It’s a good coup for Lincoln City and up next they face Wycombe Wanderers away from home.